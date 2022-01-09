Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 66,400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for about 3.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $111,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. 1,993,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.