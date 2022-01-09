Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $965,714.00

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00012575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $965,714.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

