Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.89) to GBX 1,450 ($19.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($21.48).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,194 ($16.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,345.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,426.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($24.84).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

