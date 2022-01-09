PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,455 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

