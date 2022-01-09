PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 606,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. PowerFleet has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 157.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 138,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 186.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 85,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

