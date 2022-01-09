Powerledger 1-Day Volume Hits $934.67 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $284.37 million and $934.67 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,786,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

