PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.78.

NYSE PWSC opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,441,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

