Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $655.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $321,763.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and sold 190,035 shares valued at $838,467. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Precigen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

