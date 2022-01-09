Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVG opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

