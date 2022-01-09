Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,559. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

