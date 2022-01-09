Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,808,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 61,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

