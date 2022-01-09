Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,688 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 10.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $169,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 372,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.38. 825,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

