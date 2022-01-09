Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.09.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,302. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

