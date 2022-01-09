Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. 4,540,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,627. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

