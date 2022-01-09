Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.86% of Cable One worth $203,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cable One by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cable One by 31.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,669.00 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,762.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,861.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

