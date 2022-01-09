Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.87% of PS Business Parks worth $167,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PSB stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

