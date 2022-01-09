Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,820,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $278,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.