Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,408,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $181,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $215,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $180.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

