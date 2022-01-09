Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 252,728 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 252,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $230,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

