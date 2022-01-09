Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.42.

NYSE PGR opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $109.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

