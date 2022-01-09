Project TXA (TXA) One Day Volume Tops $172,661.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Project TXA has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $6.99 million and $172,661.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07391701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.84 or 0.99828617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.