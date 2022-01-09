ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Stock to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) shares are set to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

UCC stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $113.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the third quarter valued at $230,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the second quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

