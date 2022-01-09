ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.12% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

