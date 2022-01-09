ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $9.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 629.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 299,982 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 161,765 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 103,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $613,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.