Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report sales of $13.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 billion and the highest is $13.64 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $60.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $55.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $114.79. 2,060,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $115.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

