Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1,001.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

