Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

