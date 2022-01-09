Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Several label expansion studies on Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are ongoing. A key analysis of Nerlynx is the phase II SUMMIT basket study for treating solid tumors in patients with activating EGFR, HER2 or HER4 mutated cancers. Data from some cohorts of the SUMMIT study is expected in 2022, which might be catalysts for the stock. Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s potential. Nerlynx’s sales are being negatively impacted by COVID-related business disruptions. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $131,240 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,631,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

