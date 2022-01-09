Pundi X[new] Hits Market Capitalization of $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.01 or 0.07515569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00072586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.10 or 0.99509859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars.

