Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Pushpay stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,962. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

