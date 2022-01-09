Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

