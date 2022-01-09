Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $167.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00006753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $751,268.65 and approximately $167.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00086204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.52 or 0.07441875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.84 or 0.99949034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.