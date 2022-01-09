Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CASH stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

