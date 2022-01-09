Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

