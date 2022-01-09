Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wayfair Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

W stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 900.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

