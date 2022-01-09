qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,531 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.24. 1,699,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $166.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

