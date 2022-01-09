qPULA Trading Management LP Has $1.22 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. NIO makes up 1.9% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 1,284,500.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,781,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,826,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

