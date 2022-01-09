qPULA Trading Management LP Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,977. The company has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

