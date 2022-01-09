qPULA Trading Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

qPULA Trading Management LP decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,701,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,186,122. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

