qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.