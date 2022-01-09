qPULA Trading Management LP Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.55. 6,454,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.