Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.66 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

