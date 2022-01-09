QuickSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $91.96 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $281.15 or 0.00670683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $91.96 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07407784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.19 or 0.99931552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006750 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

