R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

R.P. Boggs & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Vimeo makes up about 0.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,417,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

