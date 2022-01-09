R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 3.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

