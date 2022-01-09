R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases 2,197 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises approximately 3.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.33% of PAR Technology worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.