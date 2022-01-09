R.P. Boggs & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.