R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,511,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $23,505,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

