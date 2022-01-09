Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report sales of $770.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.