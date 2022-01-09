Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.11

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.11 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.49). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.48), with a volume of 397,762 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.72 million and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.07.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

